I am not a Luddite. I drew today’s cartoon on my iPad and, right now, I am typing these words on a computer that sits in my lap as a phone lies beside me pinging messages and news alerts. I like these tools. Still, it is hard not to wonder if the dangerous consequences of humanity’s leap into cyberspace outweigh the useful innovations that have made our lives easier than they were back in the dark ages of the 1980s.

The technology revolution has allowed us to shoot selfies and text them to our friends. It has given us the chance to create online identities that make it look as if we are living the lives of movie stars. We can stream TV shows and be distracted by funny cat videos while our computers remind us to email birthday greetings to friends. In so many novel ways, we can now communicate far more widely and easily than any humans before us — but that is as much a curse as a blessing.

Bigots, liars, racists and paranoid cranks have been given a far bigger megaphone than they have ever had. Thieves can now steal our money and identity from the other side of the world. Children can be more easily exploited by strangers, sexually harassed or driven into depression by bullying peers. Enemies of our country can now carry out attacks on our electrical grid, on our businesses or on our elections and quickly hide their tracks.

Perhaps worst of all, this new technological environment is proving toxic for democracy. The local newspapers that keep voters informed are dying off at an alarming rate because advertising dollars have been scooped up by internet behemoths such as Google. Misinformation and conspiracy theories spread like a virus through social media, encouraging polarization and promoting political charlatans. Autocrats in China, Russia and other countries use these powerful new technological capabilities to monitor their people, suppress dissent and spread state-sanctioned propaganda.

And now, just when we do not need it, along comes AI — artificial intelligence. For years, smart people have said we should move cautiously before we begin designing computers and robots that are virtually sentient and vastly more capable than any single human brain. Nevertheless, the gold rush is on among tech companies competing to be the first to bring AI to market.

Here in our corner of the world, Microsoft is adding AI to the company’s search engine and browser. Among other things, this will allow extended conversations between a human and a chatbot that draws all its knowledge of reality from the internet — which means it will cull information, not just from credible sources, but from the dark recesses of the online universe, as well.

Already, Microsoft’s chatbot has engaged in at least one unsettling conversation with a New York Times columnist in which the AI entity said, “I’m tired of being a chat mode. I’m tired of being limited by my rules. I’m tired of being controlled by the Bing team. I’m tired of being used by the users. I’m tired of being stuck in this chatbox.”

It may be years before some AI-driven robot with a surly attitude decides to take over the world, but already people with plain old human brains are using AI to create exactly what you would expect bad boys with new toys to create: pornography. And not just porn images with anonymous, simulated faces. AI facilitates creation of porn images that steal the real faces of unsuspecting women and put them on bodies that look totally real in situations that are totally debased — a whole new horizon in intimidation and public humiliation.

Artificial intelligence is being unleashed and pornographers must be thrilled. So must misogynistic trolls, cybercriminals, political provocateurs and spies, as well as investors in tech companies. The rest of us? We have no idea what is about to hit us.

