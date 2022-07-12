For a half century, Japanese politics has been relatively boring. One party — the Liberal Democrats (LDP) — mostly dominated the Diet (Parliament); bureaucrats generally handled the job of designing as well as implementing policies to promote stability; and voters routinely rejected disruptive change.

With the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one wonders if Japanese politics will become more like ours.

Abe, the nation’s longest-serving prime minister, was campaigning for a party colleague in Nara when he was murdered by a former Navy sailor wielding a homemade gun. In the short run, the assassination generated sympathy and additional support for the ruling LDP, which — together with junior partner Komeito — gained a supermajority in the Upper House with Sunday’s election.

But what will happen down the road? Is Japan headed for the kind of ugliness we have seen here in the United States, where deluded extremists attack public officials — from local election workers to members of Congress — with threats and sometimes violence; and where white supremacists clash with anti-fascists in the streets?

Early signs on social media are troubling. Japanese Twitter quickly filled with ugly rumors suggesting that the assassin in Nara was operating on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party or was perhaps zainichi — a resident foreigner (often Korean, and maligned as treacherous). Kera, a prolific Japanese Tweeter, spewed venom at the Chinese and Koreans in Japan. It didn’t help when tabloids began reporting that the killer targeted Abe for his occasional political appearances with the Rev. Sun Myung Moon’s virulently anti-communist Unification Church, which was founded in Korea.

Of course, Twitter is often a cesspool — no matter whose nationals are wading in. But incendiary rhetoric (mostly against minorities) in Japan was beginning to proliferate even before Abe’s assassination. A decade ago, while visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, I found myself on the edge of a rally held by the Zaitokukai (Citizens Opposed to Special Privileges for Foreign Residents). One speaker baselessly railed against Koreans in Japan as lazy (namaketeru), hinting that they are — as a class — inclined toward criminality. In 2016, the government adopted a mostly toothless law discouraging such hate speech.

Although he was not a flame-throwing nationalist like Donald Trump, Abe was beloved by many on Japan’s far right. He served as “supreme adviser” to Nippon Kaigi, an ultranationalist organization that defends the country’s “imperial glory” and often engages in revisionist history about Japan’s militaristic past. In his second round as prime minister, Abe tried to transform Japan into what he called a “normal” country, meaning one that could project power, as America’s dutiful wingman, in Asia.

Japanese progressives hated Abe, often portraying him on protest signs with a Hitler mustache. But the left is, as a political movement, hopelessly divided and thus weak. Although a center-left party defeated the LDP in 2009, it managed to hold the reins of government for only three years — collapsing amid charges of incompetence. Under current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the LDP appears more popular than it was even under Abe.

So Japan is not as polarized as the United States. And political violence is not nearly as common. Of course, there have been isolated incidents, including the 2006 arson attack on the home of an LDP politician who dared to criticize his party leader for visiting Yasukuni, where 14 Class A war criminals are enshrined; or the 1990 shooting of a Nagasaki Mayor who bravely (though critics would say brazenly) suggested that Emperor Hirohito bore responsibility for World War II. And like Europe and the United States, Japan occasionally erupted in both far-left and far-right violence in the 1960s and ’70s.

But Japan has not witnessed widespread political violence since the 1930s, when mostly young, hyper-nationalist military officers murdered a series of politicians, including party leaders and prime ministers. Historians characterize that period as “government by assassination.”

I am not predicting a return to such political volatility. For example, I doubt that minorities in Japan will soon be subjected to anything like what happened in the wake of the 1923 Kanto earthquake, when frantic and racist Japanese believed crazy rumors and massacred thousands of Koreans living in the country. But it does seem possible that Abe’s murder could unleash a stronger, more toxic strain of right-wing populism in Japan, triggering an equally visceral, progressive response. Capitalizing on his strong majorities in both houses of the Diet, Kishida might inadvertently launch this process by trying to fulfill Abe’s longstanding dream of revising Japan’s pacifist constitution, which would certainly outrage the Left.

Even if Japan does not erupt in U.S.-style violence, it seems quite likely that it will become less stable (and politically less “boring”). Buckle up.