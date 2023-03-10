March 7 marked the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, where hundreds marched peacefully across the Edmund Pettus Bridge only to be met with violence from their government.

The demonstrators marched for voting rights and equal dignity under the law, but state troopers gassed and clubbed them, chased people down on horseback, and terrorized an entire community. The footage of the event shocked much of America. The bravery of those who were beaten for fighting for freedom — and all the heroes of the civil rights movement — cannot be forgotten.

The echoes of this not-too-distant history were at the forefront of my mind as I led a group of U.S. Attorneys from across the country back to Selma and Montgomery. I serve as chair of the civil rights subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, and we met in Alabama to discuss the Department of Justice’s current efforts to protect civil rights. We also visited some of the historic civil rights sites to ensure that history informs our work today.

We walked across the same bridge to honor those who sacrificed their bodies 58 years ago. We stood in the courtroom where Judge Frank Johnson legalized the desegregation of busses in 1956 and signed the order authorizing the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965. We toured the Legacy Museum and Memorial for Peace and Justice, which narrate the history of slavery, segregation and lynchings in America. And we met with Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, one of the leading justice advocates in the country. Feeling the weight of history in those places and listening to Stevenson discuss the parallels between our past and present was a powerful experience.

It is 2023, but our country is still faced with many of the same injustices the marchers faced in 1965. There are concerted efforts across the country to restrict access to the ballot rather than making voting as easy as possible. Policymakers in many states are moving to erase the truth of our shared American history. Access to the foundations of a safe community — housing, education and a fair economy — are dramatically impacted by a person’s race and economic status.

The pitfalls of America’s justice system feel as relevant today as they did during the 1960s, as we bear witness to the tragic deaths of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement officers and disproportionate overincarceration of people of color. With all the progress since Bloody Sunday, there are pervasive disparities in racial equity that we must tackle head on.

Despite these disheartening challenges, our meetings in Selma and Montgomery filled me with hope, and a resolve not to follow the tide of fear and anger that can drive decision making.

As U.S. Attorney, I am the chief federal law enforcement officer in Western Washington. I know there are solutions that can make our communities safer without sacrificing equity and racial justice. I am proud our office is making strides. We focus our resources on prosecuting the most serious offenders but have also increased our efforts to understand the root causes of crime. Western Washington has one of the first federal drug courts in the U.S. working to divert people from prison whose crimes are fueled by substance abuse. We have a robust civil rights practice, working to protect people from discrimination and hate crimes. In Stevenson’s words, hopelessness is the enemy of justice, and Selma, Alabama, provides an empowering reminder that with hope — and action — we can realize the ideals of those who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge 58 years ago.