On Christmas morning, at a spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, the huge James Webb Space Telescope was shot into space by the Ariane 5 rocket.

A joint effort by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, the Webb telescope will venture deeper into interstellar space, and farther back in time, than any previous space probe has ever attempted. The telescope is named for a former NASA administrator who played a key role in the Apollo program.

The astonishingly brilliant minds of the combined teams — physicists, chemists, astronomers, engineers, computer technicians — have created the most technically sophisticated telescope in human history. Its mission is to discover the primordial, that is, originating light from the very beginning of the cosmos. The findings may reveal insights into the origins of life in the incomprehensible, ever-evolving universe.

Images of light suffuse our culture and religion.

The Quran asserts: “Allah is the Light of the heavens and the earth.” Genesis 1:3 reads, “And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.” Isaiah 9:2 tells us: “The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light; they that dwell in the lands of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.” In John 1:5 we read, “And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.” And in Matthew 2:2 the three wise men inquire in Jerusalem: “Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east.”

During Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights,” Jews light the Menorah, a candelabrum of nine candles, and during the four weeks of Advent Christians light a Yule Log. In each ritual increasing light shines forth: Jews light one additional candle each night, and Christians light one additional candle on each of the four Sundays of Advent. We express in scripture and literature, and enact in our rituals, images that reflect or imitate the initial light.

We constantly use images of light to describe increasing knowledge and/or awareness. We say that what was previously hidden “has seen the light of day,” and “I see that” to mean, “Now I understand.” Each metaphor implies the sudden presence of light.

On New Year’s Day, the beginning of the Webb telescope’s immense journey into the depths of space to probe the “original light” of the universe is wonderfully symbolic. It is as if we are seeking, with this brilliantly crafted machine, not only the origins of the cosmos but also, and therefore, of our own creativity.

And what shall be revealed? The face of God? Perhaps. Or perhaps an understanding of the mysterious chemistry that sparked the unfathomable cosmic evolution that ultimately produced the human ingenuity that has sent this astonishing venture back toward its origins.

Humanity is a questing species. May it be ever so! And may the Webb telescope bring us markedly closer to an understanding of the cosmos and thus of ourselves.