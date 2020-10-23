Re: “Afghan stampeded” [Oct. 22, Newsline]:

It is disheartening to read that Afghan women are still having to go to neighboring Pakistan to seek medical treatment.

Back in 1990, when I was public affairs officer at Naval Air Reserve Jacksonville, in Florida, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Qudratullah Mojadidi, an OB/GYN from Afghanistan, who along with others operated women’s clinics in Peshawar, Pakistan. He said that Afghan women were sorely underserved in his country because culturally their needs mattered less than those of men. His dream was to see a true democracy established after the withdrawal of Soviet forces. In fact, his uncle was a leading candidate to head up a new government. Unfortunately, there were too many warring factions vying to take over the country.

History speaks for itself. The situation is worse now than it was back then when it comes to access to health care for women in Afghanistan. The presence of American forces apparently has not made much of a difference. But why should we expect it to when we can’t even get it right for our own country when it comes to full access to medical treatment for all?

Thomas J. Munyon, Marysville