I’ve been in the room for every aspect of the preventive care conversation. I have ordered the routine colon cancer screenings, heart disease screenings and mammograms. I have been the one to provide relief of a negative result, or the news to say, “The screening was positive; I’m in this with you as we take the next steps.”

As a primary care physician, I deal with insurance coverage of these crucial screenings and prevention recommendations on a daily basis, never before having to question what seems like such an inalienable right: the right to preventive health without the cost offloaded onto patients.

That is, until U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor recently ruled in Braidwood Management Inc. v. Becerra and overturned a key component of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which required health insurers to cover preventive health screenings and services to patients at no cost.

Until now, insurers were required to cover all United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendations grades A or B. This includes everything ranging from cancer screenings, heart screenings, mental health screenings, tobacco programs, diabetes screenings, sexually transmitted infection and other infectious disease screenings. It is likely that if you’ve been to your doctor’s office in the last 10 years, you’ve been the recipient of one or more of these screenings and prevention services.

This ruling also uniquely targets individuals who take a medication called pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV (PrEP), which has revolutionized the field of sexual health and HIV prevention, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The judge ruled in favor of the Christian-owned companies who brought the lawsuit, which argued that providing coverage for PrEP violated their religious freedom. He wrote: “Compulsory coverage for those services violates their religious beliefs by making them complicit in facilitating homosexual behavior, drug use, and sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman.”

Covering PrEP in no way makes companies “complicit in facilitating homosexual behavior,” but rather provides a harm-reduction approach to significantly decrease the risk of HIV transmission; just as providing medication to prevent alcohol use does not make one “complicit” in consuming alcohol. This is a direct attack on folks with a queer identity and stifles their access to crucial preventive medication, and is based entirely on an argument that is both legally and morally flimsy.

Nonetheless, the consequences of these rulings cannot be understated and will radically impact how all patients will receive health care. This will undoubtedly continue to widen socioeconomic and racial disparities in cancer screenings and preventive care, disproportionately impacting low-income individuals and communities of color who saw the largest benefit from this mandate included in the ACA. This will impact patients from the LGBTQIA+ community, where PrEP has been widely integrated into sexual health conversations. This ruling will undoubtedly undo all the progress we have made in screening and prevention in the last decade, and will provide an undue burden of disease on marginalized and historically disadvantaged communities.

Almost assuredly, this ruling will be challenged as even the American Medical Association President Jack Resneck relayed fears that patients “will be subjected to needless illness and preventable deaths” through this “deeply flawed” ruling.

This ruling fears complicity, but the only guarantee is that this political whim will be complicit in late disease detection and entirely preventable early deaths. We cannot let this assault on primary care prevail.