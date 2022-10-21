The West, from Seattle to Suomi-Finland, has done a remarkable job supporting our heroic Ukrainian friends in their battle against Russia’s illegal invasion. Recent gains by the Ukrainian forces indicate that the Russian troops are being physically and mentally drained. Yet, it would be a colossal mistake to underestimate Russia’s stamina. We must stick with Ukraine because the alternative is too grim for all of us.

President Vladimir Putin, now at 70 and in his 23rd year in power, is obsessed with the false premise that the West robbed Russia of its great power status and that it is his mission to reclaim it. He has long had his eyes on Ukraine, so as shocking as the February assault on Ukraine was, it probably should not have come as a surprise. It should not be a surprise now that Russia is also ready for a long-term war and continues to escalate it by targeting Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and population, annexing Ukrainian regions and calling up its reserves.

Putin is betting on what he has for a long time seen as the inherent weakness of us Westerners. He expects us to get preoccupied with inflation and other domestics issues. Moscow simply believes the West does not have needed strength and will start looking for an easy way out of the conflict.

Giving up on Ukraine would mean giving up on key principles that we hold dear. Uncomfortable challenges would make us forget territorial integrity, sovereignty of an independent country and freedom. It would be exactly that kind of message Russia wants us to send to the world.

Finland and Ukraine The National Nordic Museum hosts Mikko Hautala, Finnish Ambassador to the U.S. and former Finnish Ambassador to Russia, for a public conversation on Russia, Ukraine and Finland’s NATO membership. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25. Tickets: nordicmuseum.org More

What’s in it for Americans?

It has been gratifying to see how Americans across this great nation have taken Ukraine’s cause to heart. Public support for U.S. military and economic support for Ukraine has remained strong. Finland also has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the very beginning of the Russian attack.

Advertising

Americans have a great sense for right and wrong, and this brutal war is so wrong in so many ways. Still, it is not unreasonable for ordinary Americans to wonder what’s in it for them in the long run. What about America’s domestic needs or China’s growing influence? And shouldn’t the Europeans deal with their own issues?

Firstly, let us remember the Ukrainians are the ones doing the fighting and bearing the human cost. American and European weapons and resources have helped a great deal, but we are not the ones in the trenches or houses shelled by the Russians.

Secondly, what is happening in Ukraine sets a global precedent. If the West eventually backs down in the face of illegal aggression, we can be almost certain there will be more. This not only would embolden Russia, but also potential aggressors elsewhere and further weaken international rules-based order. There would be a negative impact on everyone´s security.

Thirdly, Europe is pulling its weight in this crisis and building new military capabilities to prevent future ones. The European Union continues to support Ukraine with its resources. Countries like Sweden and Germany have broken with their tradition and delivered weapons to Ukraine. Most European NATO countries are raising their military budgets and building their capabilities.

Securing economic supply chains

When Finland and Sweden soon join NATO, the alliance will not only get two new members with considerable military power, but also two advanced nations with leading technological capabilities.

Russia is using the only force it has — military and energy — but other, more sophisticated nations are challenging the West in the sphere of advanced technologies. This is why like-minded nations need to join forces when it comes to trusted networks, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, or sourcing of critical minerals and semiconductors. These sectors are especially close to Finland, where Europe´s fastest supercomputer is located and which has been able to build its own quantum computer.

Advertising

There seems to be a growing realization on both sides of the Atlantic that in increasing global competition, the U.S. and Europe need to work closer together. None of us has sufficient capacity and capabilities to thrive alone. We increasingly need to pool expertise, resources and production so that we can have sufficient supply of critical assets in trusted hands.

One lesson we have learned from Russia’s aggression is never to depend on authoritarian countries for essential resources. We see how Russia is using energy as a weapon for its foreign and security policy. Fortunately, my country, Finland, had the foresight to make sure it has enough domestic energy and multiple foreign suppliers. We have just taken into use the most powerful nuclear power plant unit in Europe, the OL3 nuclear plant, with a net electricity production capacity of 1,600 megawatts.

Transatlantic unity is essential also for securing the Arctic waters and sea routes. Russia and China have increased their activity in the Arctic, eyeing its natural resources, sea routes, and military-strategic importance. The United States and Finland are both arctic nations and members of the Arctic Council. The Arctic opens opportunities for deeper cooperation between our democratic nations.

With Finland and Sweden joining NATO, the Alliance will get a considerable boost of Arctic capabilities and expertise. Finland is a leader in navigation and shipping in icy waters. More than half of the world’s icebreakers are built in Finland, and our shipyards are experts on ice-strengthened ships.

Will the West pass the test?

As I am writing this, the United States government just announced its latest support package to Ukraine. Finland has just released its latest delivery of defense materiel to Ukraine, the ninth one so far. We continue to stand with Ukraine.

Ukraine is worthy of our sustained support. By the UN Charter, Ukraine has every legal and moral right to defend itself, and the rest of us have every legal and moral right to help it. And help we must.

Advertising

Russia started an unprovoked and illegal war of aggression toward Ukraine. Moscow could certainly put a stop to it, should it wish to do so. Ukrainians want peace, but as victims of aggression, they must have a just peace that respects their territorial integrity and sovereignty. In any long-term solution, Ukraine´s security and reconstruction needs must also be ensured. Most important, Ukrainians need to be in the driver´s seat when deciding their own future.

But we are not only helping Ukraine fend off this brutal aggression. We are also standing up for the principles of international law, which guarantees every nation its territorial integrity and right to self-determination.

Beyond that, the West’s credibility and stability are at stake. So far, we have passed the test. For the sake of Ukraine — and ourselves — we must stay the course.