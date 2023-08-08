In sports, as in the rest of life, change is the only constant. If that were not true, University of Washington football fans would still be rooting for a team called the Sun Dodgers.

Just over a century ago, that name was changed and UDub athletes became the Huskies. Even earlier, before there was any mascot at all, our local university became a founding member of the Pacific Coast Conference. Now, 108 years later, the latest incarnation of that league — the PAC 12 — may be fading into sports history as Washington joins several other universities in forsaking the venerable West Coast athletic collective.

Tradition is one thing, money is another. And money almost always wins — especially massive amounts of money. College athletics have profoundly changed since the days when the Sun Dodgers held their gridiron matches on the long-gone Denny Field against rivals such as Whitman College and Oregon Agricultural College (now OSU). Today, college football is a multibillion-dollar business driven by media giants like Fox and ESPN.

Without a deal to grab a significant share of those billions, a university cannot maintain a top-ranked athletic program. At various key moments over the last decade, the folks in charge of the PAC 12 — including many supposedly smart university presidents — fumbled the ball. As a result, TV revenue was flowing away from the West Coast teams and toward those in other competitive configurations, in particular the Big Ten and Big 12.

Chasing the money, USC and UCLA were the first to announce their intention to leave the Pac 12. That opened the exit door for Washington and Oregon to follow them into the Big Ten and for Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to jump to the Big 12.

Pragmatism says UW President Ana Mari Cauce made a smart choice. The Huskies had no ability to beat the titanic sports industrial complex, they could only join the big game or become far less than the perennial contender they have been for so long.

Still, sports out here on the edge of the Pacific will never be the same again and old rivalries — especially the storied competition between the Huskies and the Washington State Cougars — will be permanently diminished. As Jackson Browne sang, “All good things got to come to an end.” But that does not mean we have to like it.

