If the remains of The McClatchy Company go on the bankruptcy court’s auction block July 8, it won’t be hard to imagine James McClatchy rolling in his grave.

With more than 20 bidders expressing interest in McClatchy, in part or in whole, ownership of his first paper, The Sacramento Bee, could pass from his family to some hedge fund or national chain two or three time zones away.

McClatchy joined the paper started in 1857 by Rollin Ridge, a Native American writer who took on McClatchy as a partner and editor. When McClatchy died in 1883, he had built the paper’s reputation for fighting corporate and political corruption in defense of the public interest. The McClatchy family soon bought out Ridge and expanded the company, buying nearby papers like The Fresno Bee on the way to becoming a national chain of mid-sized papers including The News Tribune of Tacoma and three other Washington dailies.

McClatchy declared bankruptcy late last year. If the company does not negotiate a sale, the court will weigh bids in July. The McClatchy family is expected to lose control of the company.

McClatchy’s bankruptcy team says potential investors have filed more than 20 formal letters of interest in buying all or part of the company. I sought comment from Brown McClatchy Malone of Sequim, who sits on the McClatchy board. He can’t comment on the process, but said he follows coverage of it.

The McClatchy Company is a minority shareholder of The Seattle Times Company, dating back to a Depression-era Blethen family deal with the Ridder brothers, whose company eventually became part of McClatchy. McClatchy’s representatives on the board have a voice, but the Blethen Company exercises the controlling interest in the company and was established to ensure continuity and professional management, Times Publisher Frank Blethen said.

Here’s a quick summary of the news about the latest efforts to save the free press system.

Worth noting as Congress begins pondering stimulus funds for the news media is the study by a team led out of the University of Notre Dame College of Business, which found that when a local newspaper dies, local government borrowing costs rise.

Why it’s worth saving local journalism:

The Rapid City Journal dug up evidence that the sinkholes swallowing homes in the Hideaway Hills subdivision are connected to underground mines that were known to county officials when they approved building permits there.

Indiana’s Attorney General has lost his license to practice law as a result of Indianapolis Star’s reports that he groped several women.

