The surprise visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington, D.C., this week came almost exactly 81 years after the surprise arrival of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the U.S. capital in 1941, and much has been made of the similarities.

Each leader came into office with critics questioning whether he was the right man for the job, yet both soon embodied their people’s iron will to resist an unprovoked, pitiless attack from a more powerful aggressor. Both Churchill and Zelenskyy inspired with their rhetoric, though Churchill’s words were more grandiose, while the Ukrainian leader’s message is sparer and more direct.

However, there are significant differences in the circumstances each man faced when giving their respective speeches to the U.S. Congress.

For two years, Britain had been battling alone against Hitler’s Germany as Churchill did all he could to bring America into the war, but the prime minister’s address came after Dec. 7, when Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor brought the U.S. into the global conflict. Ukrainians are fighting a similar lonely battle against Vladimir Putin’s Russia, but, barring some unexpected catastrophe, Americans will not be drawn directly into the conflict. That difference has left Zelenskyy to plead for more and more military and economic aid as his forces carry on alone.

Nevertheless, Zelenskyy has some advantages that Churchill did not have. In 1941, all of Europe was either occupied, neutral or allied with Nazi Germany. Now, with a few exceptions, Europe is free and united in opposition to the Russian invasion. Also, in 1941, Germany was at the height of its powers; today, Russia is edging toward economic ruin while its army, brutal as it may be, appears to be poorly organized, inadequately supplied and largely demoralized.

The big advantage Putin has is his country’s vast nuclear arsenal. The fear of the Ukraine war spiraling into a nuclear conflict is what keeps Americans and Europeans from fully committing to Ukraine’s defense. Still, the Ukrainians appear to be quite capable of turning back the Russian assault if they continue to be supplied with advanced weapons by the U.S. and the Europeans.

Putin, though, may have one ace in the hole. As was the case in the 1930s when there was a sizable group of Americans who were sympathetic to Hitler, there is, today, a contingent of right-wing “America First” politicians and media figures who favor Putin over Zelenskyy. Eight decades ago, Father Charles Coughlin spewed Nazi propaganda to his massive radio audience; now we have Tucker Carlson on Fox News parroting the Russian line.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington was timely because it may have stifled the rise of the anti-democracy, pro-Putin crowd in the Republican Party. The Ukrainian leader’s message was clear and echoed Churchill’s clarion call: Democracy is, again, under attack from fascism and America must stand on the right side of history.

