For Washington State Republicans, Tiffany Smiley is an appealing candidate to offer up to voters deciding whether to give Sen. Patty Murray a sixth term in office.

Smiley’s resumé is thin and her knowledge of government is shallow, but most Republican voters do not care about experience. They just want to know a candidate is committed to their team. Smiley fills that bill but does it without coming across as a QAnon devotee. Instead, she seems like your friendly neighbor across the cul-de-sac who has gotten up the gumption to run for office.

Smiley looks good in TV ads and has been able to raise a ton of money. Even though Murray has a bigger war chest and bested Smiley by a wide margin in the primary, the incumbent senator has a fight on her hands. In a blue state like Washington, she should probably win, but she surely knows that upsets can happen. After all, she first won her Senate seat 30 years ago running as a suburban “mom in tennis shoes.”

However, no matter how attractive and reasonable she may appear to be, there is one thing about Smiley that voters should not forget. Her victory could be the key to the restoration of Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as majority leader in the Senate. That would mean another legion of conservative judges, no progress on dealing with climate change, more attacks on health care programs, more tax cuts for the rich, no turning back on the push to outlaw abortion and a solid GOP wall blocking anything President Joe Biden hopes to achieve. A vote for Smiley is a vote for McConnell and that may not look so pretty to most Washingtonians.

