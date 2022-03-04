At long last, Seattle police are making their presence known at Third Avenue and Pine Street.

The area around that intersection in downtown Seattle has become a meeting place and semi-permanent residence for those addicted to drugs, drug sellers, shoplifters and gang members. During the two years of pandemic, the situation became more acute because office workers, shoppers and tourists disappeared from the streets. Yet, even before COVID-19 sent everyone home to socially distance, the Third and Pike location was a seedy and sometimes dangerous mess.

Two murders in the area within the last week finally pushed Seattle tolerance too far. The cops will now be patrolling the scene 24 hours a day, and that is a relief to shop owners like Amir Yousuf, who has run International Cigar and Tobacco on Third Avenue between Pike and Pine streets for 25 years. He told The Times that he has had to fight off 10 to 20 shoplifters a day, and the entrance to his store has often been blocked by clusters of drug dealers plying their trade.

Anyone who has recently walked that direct route between the shopping district and Pike Place Market will know exactly what Yousuf is talking about.

Yes, problems at Third and Pine and other parts of town are the result of substance abuse, mental-health issues, poverty and other social problems that cannot be resolved simply by throwing people in jail. But, until we find ways to address all those challenges, we cannot ignore the crisis on our streets. Criminal behavior can be explained by economic and social inequities and failures, but it cannot be an excuse to do nothing.

The city streets belong to all of us, not just the few who want to claim those streets to do harm, either to themselves or to those around them.

