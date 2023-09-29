United States of America, thank you for isolating us on reservations. It allowed us to preserve our culture since we were all in it together. Because of that we could share secrets with one another. And thank you for trying to suppress our religion and languages. It allowed us to know not to speak of such things in your presence, only to each other like secrets that siblings know to keep from their parents. Because of this we preserved knowledge of a thousand years that we can now share with you to save this Earth.

I have often heard politicians or newscasters ridicule persons who describe those who are intolerant to those whose views differ from their own as “tribal.” That is the opposite of tribal. Tribalism is inclusive and welcoming. Admittedly, this led to our downfall, inviting others to share in the region’s natural wealth. But sharing is how our people survived, nurtured our community and cared for the land.

Nuclear families are foreign to us. The Latin root word of “community” means sharing, not individualism. Resources, including housing, food and space, are meant to be shared so that the community survives. I once was surprised to read in federal Housing and Urban Development regulations for low-income housing that the number of persons who could occupy a bedroom was two, and that no one could use the living room as a bedroom. Our people lived in longhouses that housed many people. There were no homeless people among us. And, because we shared the resources, no one went hungry. In our culture, two-spirit people were special; their contribution was not excluded from the community.

Thank you for confining us to reservations in remote, rocky, uninhabitable areas to survive on, and for rationing us only sugar, flour, lard and coffee to subsist on, because it only reinforced the belief in us that people must share and care for one another in order to survive. As the planet is now on fire and lacking resources, it is just like a reservation. Look to us, we will teach you how to survive there. Respect the Earth. Honor all species, including the rocks, trees, plants, and animals, even the insects.

Our beliefs were held quietly because, when raised openly, suppression followed. Before taking any of the Earth’s resources, ceremonies were held. Not more than required was taken, and only a select few performed the harvest shared with everyone. Wealth inequality was forbidden, which is why when potlatches and funerals were held, the personal items of the decedent or their family were distributed among the community. Thank you for prohibiting these. It caused us to take our practices underground and preserve them.

United States government, you can learn from us. You have lost your sense of community, a community composed of everything on this Earth. Yes, our knowledge is unwritten, but it was handed down from mouth to ear for innumerable generations. It is no less deserving of respect than experiments performed in a laboratory. Your land has become hostile to you and you may soon face its uninhabitability. If you call upon us, we can teach you how to survive there.

America, welcome to your reservation.