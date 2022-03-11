One bright, sunny morning back in the 1980s, I got out of bed, looked out the window and, with a sense of dread, imagined a nuclear mushroom cloud rising up from downtown Seattle.

I had just finished reading a book by my friend and mentor, Bill Prochnau, one of the best journalists ever to work in this corner of the country. Bill’s novel, “Trinity’s Child,” is a gripping, terrifying tale about the launch of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States. It is a work of fiction but was based on Prochnau’s extensive research and reporting about America’s contingency plans for nuclear war and the less-than-reassuring fail-safe systems set up to prevent such a doomsday conflict.

That sense of dread I once had went away long ago. Since the end of the Cold War, even those of us who remember hiding under school desks during nuclear-attack drills have gotten amnesia about the existential threat of intercontinental ballistic missiles tipped with nuclear warheads, even though they have been aimed toward us all this time.

Now, with Russia’s savage invasion of Ukraine dominating the news and Vladimir Putin rattling his nuclear sabers, we are reminded that the civilized world is just one miscalculation — or one powerful man — away from destruction. Those of us living here in the Puget Sound region are particularly vulnerable since we are surrounded by obvious targets, most particularly the nuclear submarine base at Bangor.

The worrying thing now is that Putin is the person with his finger on the Kremlin’s nuclear button. In the bad old days of the Soviet Union, Russian leaders were essentially cautious men who were part of a bureaucratic system that could generally be relied upon to steer away from the ultimate conflict. Putin is different — a murderous kleptocrat with no one around him to restrain his impulses and grand visions of resurrecting an empire.

Such visions are a delusion, and the truth of that will likely be proven when his attempt to subdue the Ukrainians fails and his country’s economy disintegrates under harsh sanctions imposed by the West. It is nice to think such a disaster will lead to a palace coup or an uprising of his own people, but the Russian police state is pervasive and loyal to the man at the top.

More likely, Putin will be backed into a corner, yet hold on to power and, then, the disturbing question will be this: Will he finally back down or will he decide to push a button and bring all of us down with him?

