Trump's plan to expropriate military funds to build a border wall will be costly for our state.

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency on the border with Mexico so that he can take money already allocated to Defense Department projects and use those funds to pay for the wall he promised to build during his campaign for the White House. If Trump is able to follow through on this scheme, it will affect states with a significant military presence particularly hard. Among those states is Washington, where the loss in funding could run as high as $209 million.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons