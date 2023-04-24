Expect to see a telling traffic pattern along the border between Washington and Idaho. Coming west will be women seeking abortions because of Idaho’s near total criminalization of the procedure. Heading east will be gun-obsessed Washingtonians looking to add more assault rifles to their arsenals since the sale of such weapons of war and mass murder has been banned by the Legislature in the Evergreen State.

That kind of split between red and blue states is becoming starker by the day. States dominated by Republicans are aggressively pushing new laws to restrict abortion and loosen all restraints on the proliferation of guns. Meanwhile, Democratic-led state governments are going in exactly the opposite direction. The lack of a national standard for either of these hot-button issues means any laws enacted in one state can be undercut by the legal regime of the state next door.

Will Washington’s tough new law against selling assault rifles fix the horrendous plague of mass shootings? Likely not – not only because the weapons can be obtained across state lines, but because there are already thousands of the guns stockpiled by gun owners that could fall into the hands of people intent on committing atrocities.

Nevertheless, it will be a significant change. A troubled person will not be able to simply stroll into a store on impulse, purchase a highly efficient killing tool and head off to create mayhem. Other types of guns will be available, of course, but there will now be a 10-day waiting period that may provide enough time for a potential mass murderer to cool down or be identified as a risk and kept from buying the firearm. No, banning assault rifles in one state is not a complete solution, but it is an important step in the right direction and will, almost certainly, make school kids and all Washingtonians less likely to be put in the gun sights of a killer.

Editor's note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey's cartoons.