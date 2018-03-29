Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country. Freedom, democracy, and the rule of law are the core values of the people of Taiwan. We will not accept any political claims under coercion

The recent dismissal of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attracted widespread media coverage, which led people to ignore the main purpose of Tillerson’s visit to Africa — to warn about China’s economic and political penetration into the African continent.

During his visit, Tillerson emphasized that the U.S. is working to encourage good governance, whereas China’s approach is to encourage dependence. In fact, Africa is not a unique case. Under the banner of so-called “righteous justice and interests,” China has been penetrating and influencing democratic countries by wielding its “sharp power.”

James Clapper, former U.S. director of national intelligence, said that China’s growing influence threatened to undermine the “very fundamental underpinnings” of the political systems of America and Australia. President Donald Trump’s CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who is replacing Tillerson as secretary of state, also told the BBC last July that the Chinese “have a much bigger footprint than the Russians.”

China also has continuously deployed the “carrots and sticks” strategy and wielded its “sharp power” over Taiwan, aiming to manipulate Taiwan’s economic and political development.

Recently, China issued “31 Measures on Promoting Economic and Cultural Exchanges and Cooperation Across the Taiwan Strait,” propaganda promoting so-called “economic and social integration” and “convenience for the Taiwanese.” On one hand, China pours unprecedented economic resources on young and professional Taiwanese. On the other hand, it keeps ignoring the goodwill of Taiwan’s government and continues to take coercive steps to compel Taiwan’s adherence to the “One-China Principle” and the “1992 consensus.”

Taiwan and China differ in many aspects: Taiwan upholds democracy and political freedom. China, on the contrary, has recently ushered in an era of increased authoritarianism after Xi Jinping took office. Early this month, the Communist Party abolished constitutional limits on presidential terms — effectively allowing Xi Jinping to rule China indefinitely. Undoubtedly, this “authoritarian reversion” has undermined the abiding faith that forging market economics with China’s existing political system was the surest path for China to becoming a more liberal democracy.

It is difficult to evaluate the economic effects of the above mentioned 31 measures in the short run, but just like the Trojan Horse that defeated Troy, the 31 measures are merely an elaborate deception to hide malicious intent — that is, to attract young Taiwanese with economic benefits in exchange for their political identification.

Globalization has made international movement of talents and enterprises inevitable. We support cross-strait exchanges and cooperation. However, they should be based on reciprocal collaboration and compliance with regulations of both sides. Taiwan is a sovereign and independent country. Freedom, democracy and the rule of law are the core values of the people of Taiwan. We will not accept any political claims under coercion. Taiwan’s government has promoted policies to upgrade our industries, improve our competitiveness and provide protection to safeguard Taiwan’s economic freedom and human rights. We believe that talent can only be maximized in a free and open society.