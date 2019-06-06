Who takes the social out of social media? Sometimes it seems like everyone. There are the desperate people, more pitiful than harmful, who try to construct an online version of themselves that is happier, more popular, more appealing and often more marketable than the person they may be in real life.

Much worse are those who hide behind a cloak of anonymity to engage in shrieking, nasty, bullying assaults on those who have offended them, sometimes just by being alive. Worst are the political extremists, foreign agents and reckless pranksters who intentionally disseminate dangerously false information that undermines our democracy and sense of common purpose. Few of these folks would get away with their tricks if they had to meet their fellow human beings face-to-face and be social in the old-fashioned way.

