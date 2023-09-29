Outsiders often disparage Seattle as an unusually white city. A truer statement would acknowledge that this liberal enclave, where communities of color have lived for generations, is, more precisely, a deeply segregated city. But there are places where the melting pot ideal is real.

With the hastily announced closure of Mutual Fish on Rainier Avenue in September, there is now one less. Crime, said owner Harry Yoshimura, was part of the reason.

This gloriously unglamorous fish market was one of those spots everyone shopped — Black families and restaurateurs, yuppies and Asian grandmas — all jostling to look inside the bubbling lobster tanks and icy display cases before grabbing a paper number from the dispenser and waiting their turn to buy dinner.

I went faithfully every year on Christmas Eve. Standing shoulder to shoulder on Mutual’s concrete floor, Seattleites presented a rare demonstration of what we say we are, a city that makes room for everyone.

But now? Asians in Seattle have spent months wondering if that aspiration is mere window dressing, as a series of violent break-ins targeting Chinese and Vietnamese homes in South Seattle continued all summer long.

Starting in June, there were more than 14 home invasions — eight of them during a two-week spate in August. No one from the police department reached out to immigrant groups, said Michael Itti, executive director of the Chinese Information and Services Center.

Then, on Sept. 14, a man attacked the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, smashing nine windows with a sledgehammer and screaming that Chinese people had ruined his life. It took police 45 minutes to arrive.

That suspect has since been charged with a hate crime, and on Wednesday, police finally arrested a teenager and four men in the Asian home-invasion robberies. The King County Prosecutor’s office is considering bias crime charges against them. But under Washington law, you can serve more time for stealing a table saw out of someone’s garage than you would for painting a swastika on it.

However relieved Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz may be with these arrests, the fact remains that the group’s robbery spree continued for 16 weeks, victimizing at least 30 people.

Each time, the break-ins followed roughly the same pattern: A small group, armed and masked, accosted victims outside their front door, or kicked the door down, forcing their way inside and, after pistol-whipping or using a stun gun or holding terrified families at gunpoint, the robbers looted the premises. In one case, they put a gun to the head of a 10-year-old boy and forced him to lead them from room to room, showing where the jewelry and money were kept.

Many similar break-ins likely had gone unreported, said South Precinct Capt. Rob Brown at a community meeting in August. He blamed “language barriers” for slowing the police response, even for those who did call 911.

It is astonishing that, in a city where Asians have been a major community presence for more than a century, the police lack a quick, reliable way to connect with them. And further, that the police have blamed a community’s disconnection for the delayed response, which surely gave the assailants extra time to get away. Maybe it emboldened them to continue the pattern.

It’s not as if this is the first time Asians in Seattle have been targeted. Chief Diaz said in the past five years many were tailed as they left casinos.

Every time gunfire flares, politicians fulminate about the ways violent crime affects everyone. But it doesn’t, really. Not in the same way. Shootings in South Seattle are up nearly 20% compared to this time last year. Yet, while families in the Rainier Valley describe a terrifying summer of bullets flying through their doors and windows, children growing up in Ravenna or Magnolia or Queen Anne live, effectively, in a different city.

Segregation will do that. Distance allows for complacency. But no one with a beating heart could be complacent watching the video that aired recently on a local news station, showing one of these terrifying home invasions in progress. The victim, shocked with a stun gun by his assailants, moans as one of them attempts to pull the rings off his fingers.

Seattle City Council candidate Tanya Woo says she helped that man connect with victims’ services to cover a $5,000 hospital bill after the attack. The city, she added, had never reached out.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan King County Council last week reported that anti-Asian “incidents” are up 77% compared with 2022. (Anti-Black crimes were up 49%.) Notably, the vast majority of people in both groups who said they were targets “chose not to approach the police,” the council’s report says.

At the community meeting in August where Capt. Brown spoke, Woo was seated in the front row, and she jumped in with the first question: How much did the captain attribute these crimes to a depleted police force?

The comment appeared to be a swing at South Seattle’s current City Council representative, Tammy Morales, who also was present. Three years ago, Morales was part of the bloc that voted to defund the city’s police department by 50%, prompting the resignation of hundreds of officers (even though the final budget cut was closer to 17%).

“You did this!” bellowed Victoria Beach, chair of the African-American Community Advisory Council to the Seattle Police Department, gesturing at Morales. “You’re the reason we’re here.”

Exhausted after a summer of death vigils and makeshift memorials, Beach described the past few months in Rainier Valley as “mayhem.” Days earlier, nine people had been shot at a neighborhood hookah lounge. Three weeks before that, five were shot in the parking lot of a Safeway supermarket during a Friday evening anti-violence gathering. All of the victims have been people of color.

“I have a knot in my stomach — I’m just over it,” Beach said. “I don’t know what the solution is.”

Against this backdrop, it’s hard to blame the owners of Mutual Fish for deciding to close their doors. Day by day, crime is making Seattle a more fearful, divided place. And in this center of “woke” America, it’s people of color who feel it most.