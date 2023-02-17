I just had a one-year anniversary dinner with Olena, a Ukrainian friend, at a nice Seattle restaurant. But it came with tears. You see, I have had dinner with Olena for most of the last 365 nights — but at home — since she came to stay with us. She came because it was clear that the Russians would invade Ukraine and because she could leave — she had a U.S. visa and could stay with us.

We met in 1992 in Ukraine. I was there to set up a Peace Corps program.

It was an exhilarating and challenging time for our small American team struggling to understand how things worked and get things done. It was also a heady time for the mostly young, English-speaking but inexperienced Ukrainians we recruited, like Olena, to help us with everything from finding office space to translating sensitive negotiations.

Early on, learning that she played chess, our Administrative Officer Joe set her up to play against a computer. A few minutes later we found her reading a book. “I got tired of waiting for it to make its moves,” she said.

Months later, I spoke with Olena about her tremendous potential and how I could see her having an illustrious and fulfilling career, visiting the United States and traveling the world. She got upset with me for suggesting such temptations — she longed for these things, but they just weren’t possible for a Ukrainian like her.

I met her friends and family and went to her wedding before returning to Virginia, occasionally returning to Ukraine. Peace Corps promoted her and sent her to the U.S. for a couple of conferences. She won a scholarship and visited me often while she was getting her master’s at Rutgers University.

I moved to Italy, and she visited every year — with her husband, her parents, her young daughter. She became a successful executive in an American company and traveled frequently to the U.S. She got divorced, bought an apartment, then a dacha or second home, had a second child, and bought a snazzy blue Jaguar.

She continued to visit annually after we moved to Seattle in 2007. She quit her executive job and started teaching management courses, doing management consulting and executive coaching.

In January of last year, we talked about the buildup of Russian troops on the border. She made the wrenching decision to leave, packed up critical items and came to Seattle on Feb. 9, 2022. Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

The year has been a roller coaster of emotions, challenges and joys: two of Olena’s relatives on the front lines; her friends and families fleeing to multiple countries; her daughter insisting on staying in Kyiv; a dwindling bank account; months of waiting for “protected status” allowing her to live and work in the U.S. for 18 months; trying to support her elderly mother in Zhytomyr; getting a consulting job; raising money for nonmilitary support for her nephew fighting in Bakhmut; learning of his mental breakdown.

Despite our tears, Olena and I know that she is an incredibly lucky Ukrainian and that there are literally millions of Ukrainians who are suffering much worse fates.

Tears are not enough. The war drags on and Ukraine and Ukrainians continue to suffer. We can each help, even in the simplest of ways: Fly a Ukrainian flag to show support; help a Ukrainian locally to find housing or a job; donate to a legitimate charity supporting Ukraine or Ukrainian refugees; encourage our government to continue its military and humanitarian support; take a Ukrainian to dinner; and listen. Support Peace Corps, too. It makes a difference.