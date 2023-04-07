I was in middle school in the year 2000 when Mark Driscoll penned the words that “we live in a completely pussified nation” in a chat board under the pseudonym William Wallace II.

Driscoll, of course, was then amid the incline of his fame as the pastor of the exploding church of Mars Hill here in Seattle, which crashed and burned in 2015 as dramatically as it ignited.

I embraced an evangelical faith during a season of deep depression and anorexia during my late teens. It wasn’t through a bolt-of-lightning-conversion as much as it was a journey through J.D. Salinger, John Updike, Ayn Rand, and then the New Testament. I saw Jesus as one who loved the weak and “the least of these” which — growing into manhood at 100 pounds — I certainly found myself aligned with. During that season I saw myself on the edge of everything, spending nights alone in the woods, longing for something more, finding faith with a limp in my heart.

There were men around me then who were stronger. Driscoll was among those who could preach with the edginess and bite of Chris Rock (after whom he said his was preaching style was modeled) and the authority of a pope. Leaders in my church and in my family seemed to have the answers, while I continued my own frail journey in my faith in a vagrant, penniless preacher (yes, Jesus was both).

A recent book by J. Richard Middleton called “Abraham’s Silence” is about reinterpreting the story in which Abraham famously takes his son, Isaac, up Mt. Moriah to sacrifice him. Middleton argues that Abraham, while technically obeying God, failed to learn the message that God had previously taught him. Abraham was said to have bargained for the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. “God,” he asked, “would you save the city for 50? For 45? 40? 30? 20? 10?” God always said he would, but Abraham never asked if he would be merciful for one.

Middleton demonstrates how Abraham’s unquestioning willingness to sacrifice his son irreparably damaged his relationships with Isaac, his wife Sarah, and the generations that followed (according to the narrative). Had Abraham misunderstood the God of Abraham? Abraham may have been sure, authoritative, right, but perhaps wrong. That moment marked the end of an era, as they say.

Another end of an era is upon us. A March Wall Street Journal-NORC poll revealed a sharp decline in America’s core values. Among these, there is a drop of religious interest from 69% deeming it very important in 1998 to only 39% in 2023.

I watched the recent Chris Rock special on Netflix and was overcome not by its comedic resonance, but by a sense of sadness. I was not merely sad for Rock’s ex-wife and daughter, for his friends, and for the community that he vilified. I was sad because, like Driscoll, he reflects a sentiment that does not age well: harsh, indignant and crudely sanctimonious. To me — and I was not alone in this — Rock seemed like nothing more than a bitter, angry man.

When I reflect on the lost luster of Rock, the recent poll, the rise and fall of Mark Driscoll, the rise of former President Donald Trump, I can’t help but see the end of an era for a certain type of faith.

Such a faith is strong, self-righteous, muscular, unquestioning, crass,— and simplistic. This may have been our past, but it cannot be our future. Sometimes the world does not need attractive, powerful evangelists as much as it needs people who take a crucified savior seriously.