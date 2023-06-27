Going to the theater can seem like it comes with a long list of don’ts: Don’t be late, don’t be on your phone, don’t talk, and don’t allow anything to distract from the performance. But for many potential theatergoers, these conventions are unrealistic. Some find the atmosphere too stuffy, preventing them from fully enjoying the show. And for patrons on the autism spectrum or with other neurodiversities, or for patrons with physical disabilities and mobility restrictions, these customs are even more challenging. As a result, many arts patrons have long been left out of the theater.



To address these barriers, on May 21, Seattle Opera offered a “relaxed performance” of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “La Traviata.” The performance invited the audience to enjoy Verdi’s music in any way that was comfortable for them: The house lights were brought down to a dim, rather than fully dark, setting, and attendees were free to talk to each other and vocalize as they pleased without fear of being “shushed” by their neighbors. Special sections of the auditorium allowed for movement and technology use, and ushers permitted audience members to exit and re-enter the theater for breaks in designated quiet spaces. We provided fidget devices in the lobby with a live feed of the performance to help patrons navigate the experience and the story, which we explained in a pre-circulated sensory guide.

We did not change the performance in any way — we simply shifted the expectations for audience behavior to foster a more casual atmosphere.



The performing arts are amid a movement to make their industry more accessible. Venues have long provided programs in Braille and large print, and in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in 2020, a broader reckoning has prompted institutions to confront the barriers their programming can present to people of color and other marginalized communities. In this spirit, several organizations throughout Seattle have offered sensory-friendly performances, and Seattle Opera has done the same for many of our family programs in Tagney Jones Hall. Theaters on Broadway and in the UK have been offering relaxed performances for almost a decade.

In many ways, these efforts are merely returning the theater to its populist roots. Theatergoing did not always entail such strict audience etiquette. Until relatively recently, opera was a boisterous affair, with audiences chatting, eating and mingling with people from all walks of life. It was only in the late 19th century that expectations began to emphasize silence and rapt attention.



For the May performance, Seattle Opera worked with Tiffany Sparks-Keeney, an occupational therapist and inclusive arts consultant who founded Inclusive Arts OT to help arts organizations design accessible, inclusive and equitable performances. Sparks-Keeney helped develop our audience protocols and guides, and her staff facilitated on the day of the show.



The response was overwhelmingly positive, with a common refrain of, “It’s about time!” One patron was grateful to move around and said that sitting for long periods “gives his back fits.” Another patron brought her adult autistic son to McCaw Hall for the first time, having waited decades to do so.



So, what did we learn? First and foremost, the relaxed performance allowed a segment of theatergoers to attend the opera who had previously been unable to do so. Opera staff noticed an atmosphere like that of “family day” performances we have hosted in the past, where children attend with their families and may chatter during the performance. Although a relaxed performance may not be for everyone, it offers an accessible avenue for many, and Seattle Opera is eager to find new ways to make our art truly accessible for all.