It’s only right that Philadelphia, the cradle of democracy in America, is now a hub for efforts to save local journalism.

This is happening because a philanthropic organization there, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, is pioneering new approaches to fund and revitalize news organizations nationally.

“Our goal is not to make everything a nonprofit but rather to help local news survive and thrive and help its community, by whatever model,” said Jim Friedlich, executive director and CEO.

It started when the late cable TV entrepreneur Gerry Lenfest bought The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper and gave it to the institute in 2016, along with $20 million in seed funding.

The paper remains a for-profit entity. But it receives grants from the institute, including $5.9 million last year. That funded supplements like additional investigative reporting, product development and diversity initiatives. Those grants also support Spotlight PA, a startup providing accountability journalism in the state’s news deserts.

“They still have to make a buck but they literally only have to make a buck,” said David Boardman, the institute’s founding chair, a former executive editor of The Seattle Times and current dean of Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication.

Advertising

Boardman said the Inquirer model works because all proceeds are invested in the paper. Combined with grants, there’s capacity to make investments that could strain even well-run newspapers nowadays.

“That’s the secret sauce to build a bridge to the future,” he said.

Success with that hybrid approach made the institute a sought-after adviser by others working to save local news. It advised Chicago Public Media on its recent acquisition of the Chicago Sun-Times, and Baltimore hotelier Stewart Bainum Jr. in his pursuit of The Baltimore Sun and, when that failed, launch of a digital competitor.

Half of Lenfest’s $12 million in grants last year went to other regional or national news initiatives.

Nationally, Lenfest supports training for outlets building new business models and backs startups and other programs. It also administers programs such as a Google project developing a turnkey content-management system for small newsrooms.

To learn more about this work, I interviewed Friedlich, a Wall Street Journal veteran and former investment banker. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation.

Advertising

Q: Your annual report is due shortly. What’s the highlight?

Friedlich: The thing I’m proudest of in 2021 is the fact that some of our work has begun to really gain traction and be replicated in one way or another in different parts of the country.

Q: You’re straddling nonprofit and for-profit models …

A: There are a number of creative tensions in the effort to support local news. One of them is the balance between for profit and nonprofit, and which of those models has the greatest potential and is most deserving of foundation support. We have a belief that both are necessary and both in the right form are very supportable. So, yes to The Seattle Times model and yes to the Texas Tribune (nonprofit) model. Another creative tension related to that is the value of saving and supporting legacy local news media, and the importance of startups and innovation and new activity. There again we think of a happy medium: Spotlight PA is a digital startup, 15 people, run by a 33-year-old, and yet it partners with 79 legacy news properties across the commonwealth. We think it’s important to leverage both sides of the ecosystem.

Q: Will nonprofits like Spotlight PA and ProPublica take pressure off publishers to invest in things like investigative reporting?

A: I think the best of legacy local media is responding to the advent of strong nonprofits in their market by upping their game and trying to remain the primary source of, especially, public service journalism for their market. Take the Minneapolis Star Tribune, which is in the same market as Sahan Journal (a nonprofit), which helps cover the immigrant population, and Minnesota Public Radio, which is among the strongest NPR stations. Yet the Star Tribune is among the most aggressive and capable and best supported local newsrooms in the country.

Q: There are the national papers and maybe a dozen tier one regional papers. Then it drops off steeply, to a new model of bare-bones local papers with outsourced production and just a few journalists. How can we force more newsroom investment in that tier?

A: It’s a very good question. There is a kind of tale of two cities in American newspapers. A collection of largely locally owned, beneficially owned and supported for-profit newspapers. Then a very broad swath of roughly half of American newspapers is owned by some form of financial investor, generally oversimplified as hedge funds. Those really are in trouble editorially and in danger of running on fumes. I can’t believe they will continue to enjoy the respect and loyalty and payment and trust of their communities in the long run. It’s a losing proposition.

Advertising

Q: You’ve endorsed the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. Will that help?

A: The LJSA is first and foremost First Amendment friendly, in that it uses the tax code to incentivize hiring and retaining journalists for local news. It doesn’t put the government in the position of choosing one news outlet versus another.

Q: That would also benefit extractive newspaper investors.

A: Almost certainly yes. Will that benefit their reporting and local coverage? We really hope so. The industry needs to put pressure on them and put a spotlight on that issue when and if the legislation gets passed. Will it help build legitimate value and capacity for local news, either nonprofit or independent, family-owned local news? Almost certainly yes. It ain’t perfect, but as someone said about democracy, it’s the best we’ve got.