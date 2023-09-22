The laughter echoes across the city. The laughter, no matter the excuse, has a disturbing resonance.

The laughter came in a conversation between two Seattle police officers that was inadvertently recorded on one officer’s bodycam. The two were discussing a tragic incident the night before in which a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed by a speeding police car.

Daniel Auderer, the one officer whose voice could be heard on the recording, cast doubt on the preliminary finding that the police car had been going 74 miles an hour in a 25 mph zone and that the victim had been thrown 40 feet. It was later determined by the Seattle Police Department’s traffic collision investigation squad that, though the vehicle, a Ford SUV, had reached a speed of 74 while racing to get to the scene of a reported overdose, it was rolling at 63 mph when the young woman, Jaahnavi Kandula, was hit and thrown, not 40, but 138 feet.

“But she is dead,” Auderer says in the recording.

The unheard officer on the other end of the conversation – police guild president Mike Solan – then says something that makes Auderer laugh heartily. Auderer responds with this: “No, it’s a regular person.” He pauses to listen to Solan. “Yeah, just write a check.” He laughs again. “$11,000. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value.”

The exchange has sparked outrage from many quarters. Auderer insists the joking was mockery directed at city lawyers who might minimize the damage done, not at Kandula.

“I do understand that if a citizen were to hear it that they would rightfully believe I was being insensitive to the loss of a human life,” Auderer is reported to have told the Office of Police Accountability. “I also understand that if I heard it (it) could diminish the trust in the Seattle Police Department and make all of our jobs more difficult. With all that being said, the comment was not made with malice or a hard heart. (It was) quite the opposite.”

Officer Auderer and his furious critics can agree on at least one thing: a great deal of damage has, indeed, been done.

