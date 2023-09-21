When we think about a favorite teacher, many of us think of a teacher who has shared our experience, our culture or recognized us in a fundamental way. We remember the teacher who understood us, not just as students, but as whole people, and who by embracing our interests, cultures, and backgrounds, could engage with us fully and make us seen. This feeling can make a huge difference in student success, particularly for students of color, but also for the entire student body.

Often, when students see their experiences reflected in the front of the classroom, their dropout rates decline, they’re more likely to attend college, and they show bigger academic gains.

According to the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, more than half of students but just 14% of classroom teachers in 2021-22 (the most recent year reported) were people of color. While we are making gains, we need to continue to grow our educators’ pool to better reflect our state’s population demographics.

We know the traditional path to teacher certification can be expensive, requiring a bachelor’s degree plus a semester of student teaching. The average cost of a year of undergraduate education for in-state residents at public four-year institutions can be upward of $10,000, not including housing, meals, materials and other fees (according to the National Center for Education Statistics, 2021-2022). Aspiring educators continue to pay tuition even while student teaching in their fifth year — and often don’t get paid for student teaching. Total costs toward a bachelor’s degree with a teaching certification typically range between $30,000 and $50,000. Many teachers enter their careers with considerable student debt.

Investing in Washington’s future teachers is a priority, and is why the Washington Education Association and Western Washington University are partnering to make sure more students can have the benefits of a more inclusive workforce, with help from a $1.5 million fund established by WEA to support a diverse pipeline of educators.

This fall, WWU’s Woodring College of Education will put the first of the WEA funds into the hands of dozens of aspiring educators who share our dedication to creating a larger and more representative teaching workforce.

We purposefully designed the scholarships to extend to the fifth year of teacher preparation so that teaching candidates could continue receiving financial support while student teaching. Additionally, WEA member-teachers are committed to providing one-on-one mentoring and support to help ensure these students complete their programs and thrive in the classroom.

As educators, we’re committed to student success. And to ensure success, we need to do a better job of recruiting and retaining educators who look like and reflect the cultures and experiences of the students they teach. To do that, we need to break down the barriers to becoming a teacher.

It’s going to take a statewide effort to grow our teaching pool and make sure every student sees themselves reflected in the front of the classroom, but we’re proud to be doing our part to help our students succeed.