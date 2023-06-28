Russia’s President Vladimir Putin really does want to go back to the USSR.

In his days as a KGB agent, he was an ambitious young man on the rise in a vast superpower that spanned from the vassal states of Eastern Europe through the Soviet republics of Central Asia. His diminished country is still geographically the largest in the world, but, if not for nuclear weapons and oil, Russia would be plodding along in the middle of the international pack with Nigeria and Argentina.

In Ukraine, Putin’s vicious war to regain a big chunk of the old empire has been a disaster. It has exposed the weakness of Russia’s conscript army and has united the West in a boycott of Russia’s oil and gas industry, the only sector of the country’s economy (besides computer hacking and cybercrime) that is not moribund.

And now that a former lackey with a private army has proved he could roll tanks and troops toward Moscow nearly unopposed, the precariousness of Putin’s rule has been exposed. Though it was a short-lived insurrection, Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner Group mercenaries were greeted with cheers from the Russian citizens who watched them pass by. Significantly, none of the rebels ended up in prison, despite Putin’s tough-guy rhetoric. (Relocated to Belarus, however, Prigozhin should definitely have all his food tested for poison and avoid standing too close to open windows.)

Putin’s plight is good news for the Ukrainians valiantly fighting to maintain their independence. It is hard to see how they will not achieve some level of victory against Russia’s faltering invasion. In fact, they may have far less to fear from Vladimir Putin than from Donald Trump. Were the Putin-loving ex-president returned to the White House, he would very likely betray the cause of democracy by ending American support of Ukraine.

That could be Putin’s only hope for attaining his imperial dreams.

