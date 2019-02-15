Trade war with China is creating casualties in our state and across the U.S.

The tariffs that the Trump administration has imposed on China and Beijing’s retaliatory sanctions against American goods have done serious damage to American farmers, exporters and consumers, and nowhere has the negative impact been felt more than in Washington’s heavily trade-dependent economy.

