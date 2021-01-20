Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell opened Senate proceedings on Tuesday with a refreshing and somewhat remarkable statement of the truth.

“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said, speaking of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 6. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

They were provoked by the president and fed lies. Finally, after four years of coddling and accommodating President Donald Trump, a leading voice in the Republican Party has openly recognized the dangerous reality of having this corrupt, lying con man in the White House.

The great news is that, as of noon Jan. 20, he is gone. For a majority of Americans, Trump has been a trauma; a daily, nagging source of dread. Without question, Trump was by far the worst president in American history, and another four years of having this erratic, self-indulgent, incompetent nihilist at the head of government would have been a horror.

Yes, Trump still will be around in some annoying capacity, but he no longer has the power of the presidency. The White House has a new occupant — a rational, empathetic, decent man who we will not have to think about every waking minute, fearing what he might do next.

Our long national nightmare is over.

