There are times when I complete a cartoon and feel as if I did not quite capture the full venality of my target. That is the case with today’s cartoon about the right-wing con man and conspiracy fantasist Alex Jones.

Jones is one of the most despicable human beings on the planet. For a decade, he has tortured the families of the small children massacred at Sandy Hook Elementary School by spinning his lies alleging the grieving parents are government-hired actors and their dead kids are fictitious. These horrible slanders encouraged fans of his Infowars talk show to relentlessly harass and threaten those parents and make a living hell of their already devastated lives.

And Jones spreads his disgusting calumny to attract an audience so that he can make a fortune by hooking them on the snake oil supplements he sells on his show.

On Wednesday, a jury in Connecticut awarded nearly $1 billion to the aggrieved families of the Sandy Hook victims. Did that shut Jones up? No, as the jury’s verdict was being televised, Jones appeared on his program in split screen, unrepentantly laughing and whooping it up as the monetary total grew.

Then, of course, he urged his viewers to help him out by buying more supplements.

The man is a monster. What is equally disturbing, though, is that he has thousands of acolytes, some of whom are willing to inflict obscene cruelties on the mothers and fathers of slaughtered first graders. And those ghouls walk among us.

