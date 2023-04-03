A child is a child of everyone.

— Sudanese proverb

It truly takes a village to raise a child; our best research and our loving communities affirm this. If the last three pandemic years have taught us anything, it is that we are interwoven into a common fabric. Recognizing our mutuality is powerful, as is the recognition that our futures are deeply tied to the communities furthest from justice.

As we move forward and use our best knowledge to reimagine what it means to promote lifelong wellness, early childhood education is undeniably a critical ingredient. It goes hand-in-hand with wellness-promoting measures like having plenty of nutritious food, a steady roof over your head and bountiful relationships that foster a strong foundation for growth and learning. We must cultivate early educational experiences that promote a sense of belonging, build culturally responsive tools to heal trauma and create learning environments that draw deeply upon the communities they serve.

At the University of Washington, our commitment to promoting wellness is rooted in a deep respect for the wisdom of families and communities to foster the best outcomes for youth. Since 2018, the UW College of Education and our partners have dreamed with and planned a space shaped by community needs and voice. Codesigned with the families it is intended to serve, our shared vision for the planned Rainier Valley Early Learning Campus (RVELC) will ensure high-quality, affordable, and culturally-affirming child care and preschool for children in southeast Seattle, where many immigrant and refugee families have created culturally-rich neighborhoods. But our vision takes it one step further by uniting high quality learning for young children alongside a focus on high quality learning for adults, from UW students to working professionals seeking to enhance their career development. Furthermore, we seek to leverage the UW’s expertise in research and dissemination to have a national impact on workforce development. In sum, we imagine a hub of early learning excellence that is embedded within the Rainier Valley community and serves as a national model for authentic community and university partnership.

What’s more, a recent $38 million gift to the College of Education that will fund more than 1,500 scholarships over the next eight years will help draw more people into careers in early childhood education in our state and ensure Washington can successfully carry out the Fair Start for Kids Act. Students receiving scholarships will train inside the RVELC, where they will learn and shape community-centered practices that incorporate the wisdom of families and practitioners of color. Providing culturally responsive, hands-on learning opportunities for aspiring early childhood educators will result in positive outcomes for all children, and help bolster and retain early childhood education professionals in our state.

We must wrap our arms around the whole child, the whole family — and bring everyone who influences a child’s development into one collective, working side by side. It’s this collective of expertise, perspectives and resources that will translate to innovation on a local and national level. This kind of partnership honors and draws on the great work already being done by families and community leaders and amplifies the good impact. Universities can and must play a role in driving the public good, and partnering with communities is critical to this work. We cannot meaningfully address challenges in early learning and care without applying the wisdom of families and communities who are most impacted.

Investing in community means loving and lifting up the people who live and work there, and this is what we owe to ourselves and each other. When we ensure that all youth have opportunities to thrive, we are making good on our commitment to love our communities and clearing a path for lifelong wellness for our children.