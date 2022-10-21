Do most voters in America want prescription drug prices to keep rising? Do they want to refuse help to young people struggling to pay off student loan debts? Do they hope abortions will be banned in all 50 states?

Do most voters think giving more tax breaks to rich people and to big corporations will fix inflation and not raise the federal deficit? Do they believe the government is doing too much to alleviate the effects of climate change?

And do most voters want to see President Joe Biden impeached?

If polls are right, then most Americans do not support any of those things. Nevertheless, a great many of those same people will be voting for the party that seeks to make that agenda a reality and, as a result, it is very likely Republicans will win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in next month’s midterm election. Quite possibly, the GOP could take the Senate, as well.

How can this be? How can a party with minority views win a majority of seats in Congress?

One factor is that Republican legislatures in several states have skewed congressional district boundaries to give their party more power in Congress than they deserve. Another is that the GOP has a structural advantage in the Senate, thanks to the provision in the U.S. Constitution that gives every state two senators. This disproportionately favors Republicans because they dominate in most states with sparse, rural populations.

Advertising

A factor that is at least equally important, though, is that the act of voting is, for most folks, more emotional than rational. They do not base their votes on a detailed understanding of what a party in power has accomplished or on what a party out of power plans to do, they vote for their tribe. Tell a pollster where you go to church, whether you live in a city or a small town, whether you watch Fox or MSNBC, whether you went to grad school or barely got out of high school, whether you listen to hip-hop or country music – reveal any number of non-political personal details and it is easy to make a good guess about how you will vote.

When Kevin McCarthy becomes Speaker of the House and all sorts of craziness starts to bubble up from the extremists in his caucus, at least some voters who backed Republican candidates will be surprised. It will not be what they had in mind when they cast their ballots. If they feel deceived, however, it only means they were not paying attention.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons