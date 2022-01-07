This week, Bruce Harrell was sworn in as mayor of Seattle, promising policies that will create “one Seattle.” That aspiration is welcome after a long period during which too many members of the city council have catered to the concerns of a narrow band of assertive interest groups instead of tending to the welfare of the entire city.

If Harrell’s ascendance to the top job in town is a hopeful development, so, too, is the city council’s unanimous vote to name Debora Juarez as council president. Juarez is expected to shift the city’s legislative body away from confrontation and more toward collaboration.

The cadres of Seattle’s fervently “woke” activist left will likely mourn the change and paint Harrell and Juarez as tools of the business community or brand them as “conservatives.” That, of course, would be absurd. Both the new mayor and the new council president are solid progressives. What is hoped is that they will, nevertheless, break away from failed schemes that have thrown many millions of dollars at the homelessness crisis with woefully inadequate results while letting street crime flourish downtown and in many neighborhoods.

Harrell claims he is ready to take quick action on both homelessness and crime – to get needy people into housing and criminals off the street. It is a task that has baffled and defeated past mayors, and there is no certainty the new guy can finally succeed, but voters made the smart choice by electing Harrell. He deserves a chance to make real progress on intractable problems with the council members as partners, not adversaries.

