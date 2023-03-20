There’s no doubt that housing affordability is one of the biggest challenges faced by Washingtonians. Too many people are getting priced out of living near their jobs, school or families. We need to act.

The good news is the Legislature is doing a lot to address this. We’re cutting the red tape and bureaucracy for permits and design review to lower the cost of construction. We are providing powerful incentives to encourage transit-oriented development. And this year, we will make the largest investment in our Housing Trust Fund, the state’s affordable housing construction program, in the history of our state.

Before the start of the session, Gov. Jay Inslee proposed borrowing $4 billion above Washington state’s constitutional debt limit to build more affordable housing. After thoughtful consideration, this proposal was not included in the Senate capital budget proposal, and I want to tell you why.

We need to build more affordable housing this year — and more next year, and the next, and the next. This is a massive challenge and it’s not one that can possibly be solved in a year, much as we might wish it could. We must do this in a way that’s sustainable and can be continued on into the future.

We have a constitutional restriction on how much we borrow every two years, to ensure our debt-service payments are manageable for our future budgets. Even without extra borrowing, we are at risk of rising above our goal of keeping debt service below 5% of our total budget costs. As a small-business owner, I know that if you are already experiencing a high level of debt relative to your income, the last thing you do is charge more money on your credit card.

To borrow $4 billion above the state’s constitutional debt limit right now, we would need to spend nearly $2.4 billion in additional interest payments going into the future. Yes, $2.4 billion in interest payments! That’s a lot of money! That’s billions of dollars spent on interest payments to our lenders instead of priorities like education, health care and, yes, affordable housing construction.

Our responsibility as legislators is to make the investments that Washingtonians need in a way that’s sustainable, with a fiscally responsible view to our future, not try to get a big number this year that we can put in an email blast to impress voters.

Our Senate capital budget proposal invests more than $500 million in housing affordability. If passed, it would represent the largest Housing Trust Fund investment in history. We make that investment in a sustainable way that we can continue into the future. We have set a new bar of how much we can invest in affordable housing and stay within our constitutional debt limit. I’m proud of that.

We must not, and will not, shirk the challenge we face when it comes to affordable housing. But we can’t lose sight of our future and our responsibility to next year’s budget. I don’t want to sell out next year to look good this year. I want solutions that work and allow us to continue our efforts on housing for as long as it takes to solve the problem.

Our housing affordability crisis wasn’t created overnight, and it won’t be solved overnight.

Our solution is twofold. We need to make it easier to build residential housing by removing red tape and bureaucracy, but we also need a strong Housing Trust Fund investment. The Senate proposal does both, and creates a responsible and fiscally sustainable path for addressing our state’s affordable housing challenges, now and in the future.