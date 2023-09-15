Losing your child, sister, brother, father or mother to unnecessary police violence is unbearably painful. Now imagine hearing that police bragged or joked about killing your loved one.

I know how painful this is. A Lakewood police officer boasted about his colleague’s “frickin’ million-dollar shot” that killed my unarmed son, Leonard Thomas, in 2013. Instead of being held personally accountable for their inappropriate actions and commentary, none of the officers involved were ever reprimanded or retrained, all three have retained their jobs and received promotions. That same officer, despite a record of deplorable excessive use of force, now trains other police.

Now my heart aches for the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, who was killed while in a crosswalk by a Seattle police officer driving with no lights, and no siren, at 74 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

Bodycam audio from the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, recently released, records him laughing about Jaahnavi’s death saying, ” … it’s a regular person … yeah, just write a check. Yeah, $11,000 … she had limited value.” He was talking to the president of the officers union on the phone. These aren’t some so-called bad apples inside the Seattle Police Department; these are the people elected to lead them.

Losing a beloved family member at the hands of authorities sworn to protect our safety is certainly never a joking matter. And when surviving families hear these comments, our fears are confirmed: Some officers don’t just fail to respect the people they are sworn to serve, they actually hold the public in contempt.

Police officers’ inappropriate use of violence, joking and boasting with a disregard for human life — these are systemic problems often driven by deep-seated white supremacy. Since 2015, police have been responsible for one of every six homicides in Washington. Those dead children, spouses, and friends are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, and brown. Like my Leonard. Like Jaahnavi.

Advertising

As families impacted by police violence, we know we can never bring back our loved ones. But we are using our collective voice to improve public safety for our children, and their children.

It’s time we empower our attorney general to investigate entire police departments for multiple instances of unconstitutional or illegal racial targeting. We must direct police to prioritize protecting public safety, not waste time and money on harassing people for minor infractions like expired tags and cracked taillights. And we must stop bad police departments from rolling back public safety rules, like limiting high speed police chases on neighborhood streets.

Let’s work to achieve a society where no more Washington families are getting late-night phone calls that a child, spouse or sibling was killed by police using unnecessary violence. Let’s hold police accountable for improving public safety, not making it worse. I want my grandchild to have the freedom to drive to work or walk to the store without fear and anxiety that he’ll be the next target of needless police violence, that he’ll be seen as having “limited value.”

Police in Seattle, in every community across Washington, and across the country, have a lot of work to do to restore trust. Until they do, groups like the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability will be working for changes that will hold police accountable when they act — and communicate — with coldblooded disrespect, compounding the pain we have already suffered losing our loved ones.