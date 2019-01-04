Jay Inslee and Howard Schultz could give Washington two contenders for the 2020 presidential race.

There is no question that Jay Inslee and Howard Schultz would be candidates worthy of consideration if one or both choose to run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. After a long career in Congress, Inslee has twice been elected governor of Washington, giving him more depth of experience than any winning candidate since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Schultz built Starbucks into an international coffee empire, a business achievement far outstripping anything accomplished by the current businessman occupying the White House.

Despite their credentials, could either one of these local boys actually become a contender? The Democratic field is likely to be big and include names far better known on the national stage than Inslee and Schultz. Nevertheless, there could be a dark horse path to the nomination precisely because there will be such a plethora of choices. Some will be fighting over the same constituencies ­­- like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – and could cancel each other out. Some, like California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, may be touted on the cable news shows but may not catch on in early primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Inslee, who has been popping up on national television fairly regularly – most recently on MSNBC last Wednesday – seems very likely to run. This week, as well, Schultz got a major story in the Los Angeles Times assessing his possible entry into the 2020 race (although much of the piece featured locals who are still infuriated by his sale of the Seattle Supersonics to the devious louts who moved the team to Oklahoma).

The only person from our state who has ever been a serious candidate for the presidency was Sen. Henry Jackson back in 1972. It’s past time for someone from this corner of the country to give it a shot.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons