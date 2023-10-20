At a moment when our city is teetering between renewal and decline, Seattle voters have a rare chance to dramatically shift the City Council toward more collegial, innovative leadership.

For too long, the council majority has been dominated by activists driven by dreamy ideology rather than enlightened pragmatism. While Seattle’s downtown has suffered through COVID-19 shutdowns, a deadly rise in drug overdoses among homeless people, an exodus from the police department and a spike in property crime that has hit small businesses hard, the council has chosen to tend to the interests of the few, not the many.

With the seven seats chosen by council districts on the ballot this year, several council members have done us all a favor by choosing not to run for re-election, while the two disappointing incumbents who remain are facing strong opponents. (The other two council members out of nine are elected city-wide and were voted on two years ago.) That makes a clean sweep at City Hall quite possible.

The Seattle Times editorial board (of which I am not a member) has identified seven well-qualified candidates who boast diverse, deep experiences in civic affairs and who, collectively, appear to offer a significantly smarter approach to governing the city. They are Rob Saka in District 1, Tanya Woo in District 2, Joy Hollingsworth in District 3, Maritza Rivera in District 4, Cathy Moore in District 5, Pete Hanning in District 6 and Bob Kettle in District 7.

If you are satisfied with more of the same, vote for their opponents. For a much-needed reset, though, consider voting for these sharp and sensible seven.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.