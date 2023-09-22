Seattle enjoys distinct advantages over most other cities – a deepwater port opening to Asia, mild weather, stunning natural beauty on all sides and one of the world’s top-ranked research universities. Our town has also been lucky enough to be home to a pair of the most innovative and spectacularly successful entrepreneurs of all time, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

With both Microsoft and Amazon headquartered in the Seattle area, the local economy has been in near-perpetual overdrive, even at times when other cities have experienced economic slumps. This has drawn in a migration of highly educated workers attracted by the high salaries offered in tech jobs and those newcomers have helped transform our urban life.

One of the markers of that transformation is the leap in household incomes. With a median household income of $115,409, Seattle now ranks third highest nationally among the nation’s 50 largest cities, after San Francisco and San Jose. But household incomes are even more stratospheric in four smaller cities in King County. Kirkland is higher than Seattle, Redmond is higher than that, Bellevue is even higher and, at the top with a median household income of $223,800, Sammamish is the highest, not just in the county, not just in the state, but in the entire United States, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey.

It is no wonder that prices for housing and just about everything else have also skyrocketed in Greater Seattle. Plenty of folks here have lots of money and do not feel the pinch when paying crazy prices for restaurant meals, groceries or mortgages. Seattle is just one of three cities – unsurprisingly, the others are those two tech hubs in the Bay Area – where the number of households earning more than $200,000 is larger than the number getting along on less than $50,000.

The downside of being a rich boomtown is there for all to see in the shabby tents and battered RVs that have become homes for people on the margins of the economy. Less obvious are the families that once could call themselves middle class who are now struggling to hang on in this expensive city.

Certain Western European countries have found better ways to spread the wealth around so that people on the low end of the economic scale do not go hungry or homeless, while folks at the top still live quite comfortably. So far, though, that is emphatically not the American way and, even in progressive Seattle, the affluent continue to get more affluent while our overlooked citizens living paycheck to paycheck fall even farther behind.

See more of David Horsey’s cartoons at: st.news/davidhorsey

View other syndicated cartoonists at: st.news/cartoons

Editor’s note: Seattle Times Opinion no longer appends comment threads on David Horsey’s cartoons. Too many comments violated our community policies and reviewing the dozens that were flagged as inappropriate required too much of our limited staff time. You can comment via a Letter to the Editor. Please email us at letters@seattletimes.com and include your full name, address and telephone number for verification only. Letters are limited to 200 words.