The Aug. 4 primary is right around the corner. To help prepare you to vote, the Seattle Times editorial board has been interviewing candidates and making recommendations for some of the most important political jobs in the state. Among them, members of Congress, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and key state legislative races in King and Snohomish counties.

Your mail ballot should be returned and postmarked by Aug. 4. You may deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Agree or disagree with our recommendations, please be sure to vote.

Here are our endorsements so far, and check back as we add more candidates each day.

Congress

Marilyn Strickland, 10th Congressional District Like outgoing U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, candidate Marilyn Strickland has a strong record as a centrist Democrat who can successfully advocate for the 10th District’s diverse needs.

Read full endorsement →





State Leadership

Kim Wyman, Secretary of State Wyman runs a tight, respected office, with the esteem of election officials around the state.

Read full endorsement →





Pat McCarthy, State Auditor McCarthy governmental experience has been a powerful asset through a first term in which restoring stability was a top priority.

Read full endorsement →





Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction Reykdal’s dual experience as an educator and legislator will help him continue to lead.

Read full endorsement →





State Legislature

Rep. Strom Peterson, 21st Legislative District, Position 1 Peterson’s pragmatic legislative record and experience as a local government official and retail business owner make him the best candidate to return to Olympia for a daunting task.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, 21st Legislative District, Position 2 With her vantage point as a school counselor, Ortiz-Self promises to be a constructive voice as the Legislature grapples with how to protect school funding and improve equitable services during this state budget crisis.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Cindy Ryu, 32nd Legislative District, Position 1 As a former mayor of Shoreline and former president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, Ryu has a clear understanding of how legislative levers can affect constituents in the 32nd and elsewhere.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Lauren Davis, 32nd Legislative District, Position 2 Davis has a record of working across the aisle, enlisting lawmakers in reasonable solutions, including on behavioral-health and criminal-justice reform.

Read full endorsement →





Sarah Reyneveld, 36th Legislative District, House Position 2 Reyneveld’s depth of knowledge on critical state issues, combined with progressive values and a strong commitment to government transparency, should make Reyneveld an outstanding and productive member of the Legislature.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, 37th Legislative District, Position 1 Washington legislators should be addressing social-justice issues that are a priority for veteran state Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos.

Read full endorsement →





Chukundi Salisbury, 37th Legislative District, Position 2 Salisbury is thoughtful, informed and has demonstrated the ability to build partnerships and create programs that benefit his community.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Vandana Slatter, 48th Legislative District, Position 1 Slatter is an effective legislator who is comfortable working at the intersections of important policy areas.

Read full endorsement →





Rep. Amy Walen, 48th Legislative District, Position 2 Walen is a pragmatic and independent advocate for fiscal responsibility and working families.

Read full endorsement →



