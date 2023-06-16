When Seattle first learned about Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks, he was nameless and faceless, a 13-year-old boy who had been charged with a shocking murder in the chaotic, early days of the pandemic, when schools were shuttered and no one knew what might happen next.

“I just felt like doing it,” he told a detective when arrested a few days later.

The disconnect shown in those six words was what made newspapers around the world pick up the story. Hernandez-Ebanks was so young and he sounded so cold.

He had no connection to his victim, Hassan Ali Hassan, a 35-year-old Somali immigrant who worked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport providing wheelchair service to passengers. There had been no argument between the two. They did not know one another. Hernandez-Ebanks may never have seen Hassan’s face. The boy was simply alone, adrift, miserable and armed. He later told a psychologist that if he hadn’t shot Hassan in the back of the head that April night in 2020, he would have shot himself. That revelation and others found in court documents tells a story of missed opportunities to change an outcome that has now shattered multiple lives.

Hernandez-Ebanks’ lawyers said his crime was “beyond explanation.” But there was nothing mysterious about it. The explanation is brutally simple: multiple government systems failed. The first was the schools.

Hernandez-Ebanks was not invisible to them. When he started skipping seventh grade at Sylvester Middle School, in Burien, his mother repeatedly contacted counselors there, trying to get help.

“They said, ‘He has to want it,’” she later recalled, describing their response in a court document. Relying on a troubled 13-year-old to put himself into therapy seems unrealistic, to put it politely. But let’s move on.

The next year, when Hernandez-Ebanks was in eighth grade, his mother enrolled him at a new school, Glacier Middle, also in the Highline district. Again, her son sent up all the red flags of a kid in trouble. He skipped constantly, and though many of his teachers recognized Hernandez-Ebanks as bright, even “brilliant,” his grades plummeted.

When he showed up to class, he was among the most helpful, respectful students they had. But at home, Hernandez-Ebanks’ life was becoming increasingly dark. His mother had split from the man who’d raised her son, married someone else and moved the family to Des Moines. Hernandez-Ebanks did not get along with his new stepfather. He felt like an outsider in his new family.

But he was not starved. Not beaten. Not in foster care. His hurts were common to many kids in fractured families. That’s what makes this story both tragic and terrifying: Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks was like so many kids — loved yet overlooked.

His teachers also saw that he was struggling, noting that they were concerned about his “attention-seeking behavior,” a self-own that looks especially damning in retrospect.

The boy and his mother fought often. When she told him to get out of the house, Hernandez-Ebanks packed a bag and moved in with his 13-year-old girlfriend, whose mother had a 9 mm pistol.

Five months before he made the fatal decision that will shape the rest of his life, Hernandez-Ebanks drank to the point of passing out at Glacier Middle School and wound up in a hospital bed. A psychiatrist was worried enough to call Child Protective Services. But Hernandez-Ebanks was discharged that very day and never received any follow-up, court documents say.

This was the second system to fail.

“It appears,” wrote an evaluator, that after signaling his distress, “Timothy was left more on his own.”

Then, in April 2020, came the pandemic and the closure of all schools. With that, the last threads connecting Hernandez-Ebanks to any regular contact with adults were severed, and he was adrift: 13 years old, estranged from his mother, moving from couch to couch at friends’ homes. Entirely unmoored.

“There was nothing sophisticated, mature, or especially ‘heinous’ about his crime,” his lawyers would write. “Rather, there was simply a lonely, suicidally depressed 13-year-old child with no adult guidance, no coping skills, and a developing brain.”

And, let us not forget, access to a firearm.

In urging Judge Averil Rothrock to keep Hernandez-Ebanks in the juvenile — rather than adult — legal system, his lawyers hailed the therapeutic benefits of Echo Glen Children’s Center. They talked about aggression-replacement training and dialectical behavioral therapy and the connections Hernandez-Ebanks would be able to rebuild with his family. These programs would “ensure that he reenters the community in the safest possible way,” they said.

Not exactly. A year later, Hernandez-Ebanks was one of five teens to break out of the youth prison in a stolen car. Through the distance of a news story, he now looked even scarier.

Yet he did not hold up a bank or take off for the Canadian border or unleash a spree of violence. He was arrested a few days later at a McDonald’s, after knocking on his grandmother’s door and asking for something to eat.

Incredibly, authorities returned him to Echo Glen, and last month, Hernandez-Ebanks escaped again. He is now locked in Seattle’s youth detention center, charged as an adult, and facing up to eight years more time than the maximum he would have spent at Echo Glen.

The whole point of sending him into the juvenile system was avoiding exactly this kind of outcome. Which begs the question: Do we have the programs in place to match our ideals for youth rehabilitation? Every argument for putting Hernandez-Ebanks into a facility for children sounded rational. He was the kind of kid the juvenile system is made for, said a clinical psychologist who evaluated him.

But because of its failures, this bright, charismatic teenager is facing charges that could keep him locked up until he is nearly 30. That does not mean we should put more kids into adult prisons. It means we must do something to fix our juvenile system. The society we want depends on it.

The story of Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks is a cautionary tale. Because, in a time of enormous upheaval, ever more disconnection among youth, and ubiquitous access to firearms, Timothy Hernandez-Ebanks could be any of our kids.