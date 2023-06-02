Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic came to town in 2020, I have been working from home. Before that — starting in 2009 — I had the option of working from home or going to the office, depending on what the day’s job required. As a result, I can sympathize with the hundreds of workers who walked out of Amazon’s Seattle headquarters on Wednesday to complain about the company’s new requirement that they be in the office a minimum of three days a week.

Working from home has many benefits, most of all the flexibility to shift work hours around to deal with the demands of private life more easily. There is no commute, less wasted time and, for many, more productivity.

Nevertheless, I am very glad I had all those years earlier in my career working surrounded by colleagues in an office. For one thing, most of my closest friends today are people I met at work and my life would be bereft without them. Professionally, I cannot imagine having the successes I’ve had in my career without the good counsel and example of the skilled, savvy journalists who were my mentors. A long, dull succession of Zoom calls would not have sufficed.

Then there is office politics. It pays to know the people who have the power to fire you and to have them know you. One’s work does not always speak for itself; sometimes a face-to-face relationship counts for more.

Living life remotely has many rewards, but so does being on a team. Many of the peak hours of my career were spent working alongside other journalists in a newsroom bursting with action as a big story unfolded. Maybe an Amazon office lacks those kinds of exciting moments, but I suspect there are still times when the communal efforts and camaraderie make a drive to work worth it.

So, Amazonians — and all you other folks who have escaped from downtown office towers and are reluctant to return — I get it. Home is where the heart is. But, sometimes, there is nothing like a stimulating day at the office. Besides, where else are you going to make friends?

