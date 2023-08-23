Justice and equity are the principles that lie at the heart of our nation’s promise. These ideals inspired the hundreds of thousands of people who marched, prayed, and sang during the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom 60 years ago this Monday, at which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his iconic speech, challenging the status quo and sparking change across the nation. As we carry forward this pivotal moment in our history, we must celebrate the progress we’ve achieved, acknowledge the challenges that persist, and inspire new generations to uphold the ongoing struggle against prejudice and hate.

We have made remarkable strides. In the wake of the March on Washington, the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act shattered oppressive barriers to voting and helped dismantle segregation. The abolition of restrictive housing covenants has expanded opportunities for Black individuals and families. Overt racism in employment and education has waned. These achievements were hard-won and should make every American proud.

Yet as we celebrate these successes, we cannot ignore the rise of ugly new threats to these cherished ideals. From physical attacks on Asian, Black, Jewish and LGBTQ+ people and others, to whitewashing shameful parts of American history, our nation is still plagued by racial violence and injustice. Moreover, there are widening disparities in areas like housing, health care, education, and financial security. These issues are life or death for many. The stakes demand that we account for these complex, systemic issues as part of our ongoing work.

These issues are not only societal ones, they are local ones. Prejudice and hate are once again on the rise, including right here in Washington state. Sadly, Washington consistently ranks in the top five states for total and per capita hate crimes. The FBI’s most recent hate-crimes report shows that Washington experienced 576 hate crimes in 2021, a 28% increase from the year before, a figure that we know to be vastly underreported. These numbers are sobering reminders that progress remains fragile. Prejudice is not a relic of the past, but a present challenge that we must confront head-on.

The civil rights gains of the 1960s were made possible by diverse allies coming together. The same principle applies today — no single community can do it alone. A relevant chapter from Seattle’s history serves as a guiding light. When King visited the city in 1961 at the invitation of the Rev. Samuel B. McKinney of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Temple de Hirsch Sinai defied a chorus of critics and invited him to speak, a powerful demonstration of solidarity between our local Black and Jewish communities. While our battles today are distinct, they are also interconnected. Addressing antisemitism is integral to dismantling anti-Black racism, and vice versa.

One difference between King’s time and today is the rise of digital technology, a double-edged sword that has enabled new methods of connection and organization but that has also sharpened social divisions and disconnects among communities. Bridging these divisions requires putting in the work to forge authentic, human connections with our neighbors. In Seattle, our continuation of King’s historic march offers many opportunities to do just that, including a local march, film festival and youth fair, among other activities this weekend. Details are available on the Northwest African American Museum website, naamnw.org. Join us in carrying the spirit of the March on Washington forward until justice and equity are no longer aspirations, but realities for all.