On Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,200 civic and business leaders gathered inside the gleaming new Seattle Convention Center Summit Building for the Downtown Seattle Association’s annual State of Downtown event. The impressive steel and glass jewel box — a decade in the making — is a monument to Seattle’s grit, innovation and resiliency: qualities that will be essential to furthering downtown’s revitalization.

Progress is being made to restore vibrancy and activity to Seattle’s urban core. Downtown’s green shoots of renewal include a record residential population, a gangbuster return of visitors last summer, and an 18% reduction in violent crime between 2019 and 2022. More people are being helped off the streets and into housing with tent encampments downtown decreasing from approximately 140 a year ago to around 12 today.

These are positive signs of progress thanks to the actions of Mayor Bruce Harrell and other public officials working in close partnership with the private sector and nonprofits. This was the playbook our region deployed to effectively battle the pandemic. It’s the approach that’s needed to refuel and reimagine downtown Seattle.

Despite this recent progress, downtown remains in a tenuous spot. The return of office workers at 47% of normal lags the national average, and is a major blow to small businesses that rely on downtown employees as customers and city tax revenues. The fentanyl crisis continues to worsen with fatal and nonfatal overdoses sharply spiking. Ground-floor vacancies remain high with 500 closures during the pandemic.

These and other challenges aren’t just bottom-line issues for downtown property owners and small businesses. These realities have significant consequences for all of Seattle. Downtown was responsible for half of all business taxes collected by the city before the pandemic, generating hundreds of millions of dollars annually for critical municipal services. Downtown’s brand and identity drive regional and state economic activity and investment. We all have a stake in a healthy, vibrant urban core.

The Downtown Seattle Association — along with the Seattle Metro Chamber and NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association — recently submitted specific recommendations to Mayor Harrell and his team to further the revitalization of downtown. Our ideas are focused in four critical areas and in order of priority:

∙ Make the streets of downtown safe and welcoming. Cities have never thrived if they weren’t first safe. As noted above, we’ve made progress, but much work remains. Police hiring is too slow and the fentanyl crisis continues to worsen. Urgent action is needed on both issues and must involve all levels of government. We can have a revitalized downtown with thriving retail, restaurants, arts and culture or we can have a fentanyl marketplace. We cannot have both. This is a health and economic crisis that demands urgent action.

∙ Return more workers to the office. Before the pandemic, 350,000 jobs were assigned to downtown Seattle, representing a majority of the daily downtown population and driving small business income and substantial tax revenue for the city. The public sector represents some of downtown’s largest employers and should be leaders in returning workers. Public service and democracy should take place in public again. Amazon’s recent announcement of a May 1 return puts a marker in the ground for the city, county and other employers to increase their own return-to-office plans while recognizing the value of flexibility and hybrid models. Majority remote work is a virus on our city’s tax base that we must take seriously.

∙ Do no harm. We’re competing with downtowns across the country to renew and revitalize. Many cities are aggressively putting into place incentives, tax breaks and investments to spur renewal. This is the right approach to catalyze economic opportunity and restore the downtown tax base, which is critical for a healthy and financially stable city government. Meanwhile, Seattle city government convened a task force to propose levying more taxes on employers, and ideas are being floated to make developing housing in Seattle even more expensive. This is the wrong approach.

∙ Make it easier to locate new businesses and investments downtown. Public officials rightfully cut through red tape and unnecessary hurdles to facilitate economic activity through the pandemic. There remains thick tape to cut and processes to speed up as we emerge. I heard a story recently of a couple from north Seattle looking to expand their retail business with a new location downtown. Great news, except they were told to wait 10 months for a plumbing permit. This is unacceptable. We need to fast- track ground-floor permits for new restaurants and retailers, make changes to city code to allow more flexible uses, and hit the road to recruit and attract new investment and retailers downtown.

Seattle has a rich set of assets and resources envied across the country. We’re rebuilding from a position of strength. It’s time for bold, specific and measurable actions to further the revitalization of the heart of the city. When successful, this achievement will provide broad benefit for all of Seattle and the region.