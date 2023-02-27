JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young totaled 14 points and 11 rebounds to propel Jackson State to a 61-57 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Romelle Mansel scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting for the Tigers (11-18, 10-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chase Adams pitched in with 10 points, six assists and three steals.

William Douglas led the Panthers (12-18, 8-9) with 20 points and six rebounds. Braden Bell added 14 points, three steals and two blocks. Yahuza Rasas totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Jackson State’s next game is Thursday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road. Prairie View A&M hosts Texas Southern on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.