A 39-year-old woman was shot and killed inside a home in the Leschi neighborhood early Saturday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police found the woman around 5 a.m. inside a residence along the 800 block of Lakeside Avenue South. Officers tried “live-saving measures” but the woman died at the site of the shooting, a police statement reads.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and asked that anyone with information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.