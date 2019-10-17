MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A black security guard at a Wisconsin high school says he was fired after a student used a racial slur against him and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it.
Madison School District officials say they have zero tolerance for employees saying racial slurs. But, Marlon Anderson says he was just trying to defend himself after a disruptive student unleashed a number of obscenities.
The State Journal says West High Principal Karen Boran sent an email to families Wednesday afternoon that racial slurs are not acceptable in schools, regardless of context or circumstance.
Anderson says he plans to fight the termination. It’s not known whether the student faces disciplinary action.
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj