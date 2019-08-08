UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A white Maryland police officer has been convicted of assault and misconduct after being accused of repeatedly punching a black suspect who was handcuffed and seat-belted in a police vehicle.
The state’s attorney for Prince George’s County says a judge found Corporal Stephen Downey guilty Thursday after a three-day bench trial.
Downey faces up to 10 years in prison on the assault charge when sentenced in October.
Downey was one of several officers who responded to call at a CVS pharmacy in Temple Hills in October 2018.
Authorities say he punched Andre Verdier in the face several times after Verdier complained that his handcuffs were too tight.
Prosecutors dropped a burglary charge against Verdier a month later.