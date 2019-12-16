NEW YORK (AP) — The killing of Freddie Gray and the protests that followed in Baltimore are the subjects of Wes Moore’s next book.
Moore and former Baltimore Sun reporter Erica L. Green have collaborated on “Five Days: The Fiery Reckoning of an American City.” One World, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Monday that it will release the book on April 14.
A Baltimore native, Moore is a best-selling author and anti-poverty advocate who began thinking about the book after Gray died in 2015 while in police custody.
“While attending Gray’s funeral, he saw every strata of the city come together: grieving mothers,” according to One World’s announcement, “members of the city’s wealthy elite; activists; and the long-suffering citizens of Baltimore — all looking to comfort each other, but also looking for answers.”
Moore’s previous books include “The Other Wes Moore” and “The Work: Searching for a Life That Matters.”