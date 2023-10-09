Washington State’s Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete were selected to the Pac-12 women’s basketball preseason team.

The 15-person preseason team, which mirrors the league’s postseason process, was selected by 27 media members who cover the Pac-12.

Leger-Walker earns Preseason All-Pac-12 honors for the third straight season and Murekatete for the second.

Washington junior forward Dalayah Daniels was an honorable-mention selection.

Among the selections are reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year (coaches and media) Alissa Pili (Utah), Defensive Player of the Year (coaches and media) Cameron Brink (Stanford), Freshman & Sixth Player of the Year (coaches and media) Raegan Beers (Oregon State) and former Husky and Kentridge High graduate Quay Miller (Colorado). UCLA’s Charisma Osborne earned her fourth preseason honor and Oregon State’s Talia von Oelhoffen, a Chiawana High product, was chosen for the third time.

WSU men’s golf 3rd at Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State men are third after two rounds of the Oregon State Invitational at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

WSU sophomore Sam Renner is third at 3-under 139, two strokes off the lead. Seattle U’s John Morrow is tied for fourth (-2, 140).

Advertising

The Cougars are at 7-over 575. Gonzaga is sixth (+12, 580) and Seattle U is tied for seventh (+13, 581).

Guillermo Polo Bodart leads Gonzaga at 1-under 141, tied for eighth.

Weekly Honors

• UW outside hitter Kierstyn Barton was chosen as Pac-12 freshman of the week.

Barton had 22 kills for the week and hit .250.

• USC’s Hannah Dickinson, a graduate of Seattle’s Lakeside School, was chosen as Pac-12 women’s soccer goalkeeper of the week.