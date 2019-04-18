NEW YORK (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller says some evidence suggests President Donald Trump may have tried to discourage his former fixer from cooperating with federal authorities.
The redacted Mueller report released Thursday says Trump personally called Michael Cohen days after the FBI raided Cohen’s home and office in New York.
The president told Cohen to “stay strong” and “hang in there” in the face of an intensifying federal investigation.
Trump changed his tune after Cohen began cooperating with authorities, calling Cohen a “rat” and accusing his family members of committing crimes.
Ultimately, Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.