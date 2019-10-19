PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have released a video that shows part of a former Oregon football star’s successful effort to disarm a student who brought a shotgun to a Portland high school.
The video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows Keanon Lowe and the student emerge from a classroom and into a hallway at Parkrose High School with Lowe in possession of the shotgun.
Lowe recalled lunging at the armed student on May 17 as other students ran screaming out a back door.
The video shows Lowe hand the gun to a teacher and then wrap the student in a hug. Lowe works as a coach and security guard at the school.
The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in a public building.